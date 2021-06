2021-06-21 in the Jolibach gorge

Todays hike lead us through the Jolibach gorge. Some places we could walk on those balconies, but there are parts you have to walk on narrow planks over a little river through a tunnel in the rock face (I only found out at the end, that there would have been a solar powered light) and when we reached the top of the cliff we crossed the gorge over a suspension bridge. Loved this part of this great hike best. But also the wild orchids, the lizards and some really beautiful butterflies,...