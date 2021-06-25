2021-06-25 the old summer road

Today we hiked to the Binn Valley who is well known for its mineral deposits. Its a remote valley and before the 2 km tunnel through the mountain was opened in 1965, access to Binn was via this narrow road built into the cliff face along the Twingi gorge. It was extremely hazardous in winter with rock falls and avalanches and it had to be closed, effectively cutt-off the valley from th outside world. The old road is now part of stunning hike, with nothing but the deep valley, pines clinging to the cliff, great flora and lots of waterfalls. And I see also silhouettes,...