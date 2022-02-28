Previous
Next
2022-02-28 N°28 by mona65
Photo 2556

2022-02-28 N°28

Flash of red month N°28 / Low key

“Humankind has not woven the web of life. We are but one thread within it. Whatever we do to the web, we do to ourselves. All things are bound together. All things connect.”

~ Chief Seattle Leader of the Suquamish & Duwamish Native American Tribes.

The complete month in calendar view can be found here: http://365project.org/mona65/2015-plan-b-alb/2022-02-28
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since...
700% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Nova ace
Such true works M and a great photo to represent.
February 28th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great narrative and shot.
February 28th, 2022  
Mariana Visser
I like your concept
February 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise