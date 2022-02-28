Sign up
Photo 2556
2022-02-28 N°28
Flash of red month N°28 / Low key
“Humankind has not woven the web of life. We are but one thread within it. Whatever we do to the web, we do to ourselves. All things are bound together. All things connect.”
~ Chief Seattle Leader of the Suquamish & Duwamish Native American Tribes.
The complete month in calendar view can be found here:
http://365project.org/mona65/2015-plan-b-alb/2022-02-28
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
3
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since...
2719
photos
412
followers
58
following
Tags
hands
,
for2022
,
mw-22
,
mw-flashofred2022
,
thread game
,
all things connect
Nova
ace
Such true works M and a great photo to represent.
February 28th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great narrative and shot.
February 28th, 2022
Mariana Visser
I like your concept
February 28th, 2022
