2022-09-11 the next valley by mona65
Photo 2704

2022-09-11 the next valley

Eearly morning visite in the next valley. We normally do not see the morning sun as we live with a mountain in the back. But here the sun emerged from behind the Big Mythen Mountain and the clouds, and tinted the sceen with golden shine.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Mona

@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
