Photo 2724
2022-10-31 when the fog grabs you
OWO-5 / Monday / Promt: Halloween
No Halloween history here in Switzerland. So have what games fog can play with your brain. Hope I can unsee this, when taking foggy walks in my backyard forest, and see the beauty again.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
fog
,
halloween
,
composite
,
mw-22
,
owo-5
