Photo 2885
2023-07-29 daydream
Actually this daydreaming women is a great clay sculpture, sitting on the steps in the tiny alleys of a little village. There are even more life size figures to discover, but I liked this one best.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
2
1
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:... Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh...
3053
photos
381
followers
47
following
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Tags
street
,
sculpture
,
daydream
,
mw-street
,
mw-23
,
*tromp-l'oeil"
Corinne C
ace
She looks real! Wonderful pic
July 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 29th, 2023
