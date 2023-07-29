Previous
2023-07-29 daydream by mona65
2023-07-29 daydream

Actually this daydreaming women is a great clay sculpture, sitting on the steps in the tiny alleys of a little village. There are even more life size figures to discover, but I liked this one best.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Mona

Corinne C ace
She looks real! Wonderful pic
July 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 29th, 2023  
