family searching for yabbies at Merimbula Boggy Creek by mortmanphotography
family searching for yabbies at Merimbula Boggy Creek

I watched a young family scouring the soft sand at low tide in Boggy Creek looking for Yabbies - they had one of those devices where you stick it into the hole and suck out the sand and water to find the yabbie - good luck with that one. I just loved the colours of the water and the light of the early morning - this has to be my goto coastal holiday - great area.
Suzanne ace
Love it!

BTW what happened to fishing for yabbies with bacon on a string and an old tennis racquet???
February 8th, 2024  
