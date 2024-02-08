family searching for yabbies at Merimbula Boggy Creek

I watched a young family scouring the soft sand at low tide in Boggy Creek looking for Yabbies - they had one of those devices where you stick it into the hole and suck out the sand and water to find the yabbie - good luck with that one. I just loved the colours of the water and the light of the early morning - this has to be my goto coastal holiday - great area.