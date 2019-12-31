2019 - the collage

Well, I wanted to put up something which meant something.



January - we had the worst heatwave! This is chocolate which only took 10 minutes to turn into mush... yep, it was yuk.

February - I binge-watched my favourite television show, when I found out that season 15 was going to be their last one.

March - I shaved off all my hair for the last time. Next time, I'm cutting to my shoulders, and donating.

April - I bought this lovely candle holder... I fell in love with it and just had to have it.

May - I bought a 'Gladstone Bag' which I have nicknamed 'Stinky'. It was named this because it stunk like hell for about 3 weeks after I cleaned off paint and other stains from the outside and inside of it. And well, the name stuck.

June - What I wore on Vintage Clothing Day.

July - I got a new phone! A SamsungA50! :D

August - Mum and Dad took off for 3 months across the world. also August, I bought a nice little suitcase to cart my knitting gear in.

September - The Logan Artists Association had their Open Day. It was a nice hot spring day, and they were doing Raku Firing. I got a piece done. Also September, the Logan Art Gallery had their annual excursion to Mount Tambourine. It was a great success, but we all still got sunburned!

October - My 46th Birthday. My Hydrangea flowered hugely and then began to grow big too. And Halloween was a lot of fun!

November - I was given my 20 year certificate for my service at the Logan Art Gallery. I'm so pleased!

December - the lovely decoration Tutasi made and sent me from the USA on my tree.