Photo 3734
Little Guy
I spotted this little guy in my garden. I thought he was dead, but touched him and he moved... so, I wondered if a bird might get him.
He'd turn into a pretty butterfly I think.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
26th March 2020 9:05am
Tags
isolation
,
my_garden
