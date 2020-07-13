Previous
Ellie by mozette
Photo 3843

Ellie

While I was at my brother's house on Saturday, I grabbed some good photos of Ellie on my phone and on my new tablet so I could get in and paint a portrait of her next year.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
