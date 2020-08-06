Sign up
Photo 3867
Cleaning up
The basil died in the terrarium. So, I've cleaned it out and thought to get another plant to see how it goes in indirect light... gardening is all about experimentation.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
2
365
SM-A505YN
6th August 2020 3:20pm
Public
my_garden
,
my_place
