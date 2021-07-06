Sign up
Photo 4201
Details
I'm getting there with my last painting.
It's almost finished, and it's looking so good too.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
6th July 2021 11:29am
Tags
painting
,
crafty_pegs
,
my_place
