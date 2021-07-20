Sign up
Photo 4215
Best Thing
The best thing about working in a charity store is that you get some beautiful things coming in.
This is a 15-piece tea set which was sold by Coles New World way back in the 70s. It's never been out of its box.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
19th July 2021 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
charity_store
,
volunteer_work
bruni
ace
I looks brand new and for does it sell for. would be interesting to know. I love browsing through some Charity stores. we have 3 of them in town.
July 20th, 2021
