Previous
Next
Best Thing by mozette
Photo 4215

Best Thing

The best thing about working in a charity store is that you get some beautiful things coming in.

This is a 15-piece tea set which was sold by Coles New World way back in the 70s. It's never been out of its box.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1154% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bruni ace
I looks brand new and for does it sell for. would be interesting to know. I love browsing through some Charity stores. we have 3 of them in town.
July 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise