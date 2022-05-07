Previous
Next
Early Mother's Day by mozette
Photo 4506

Early Mother's Day

Today, we all got together at my brother's house for lunch for an early Mother's Day.

My brother made a delicious gnocchi and I made an apple crumble.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1234% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise