New Storage Solutions

I have a variety of mops and brooms to clean up my house.



There's two separate brooms for indoor and outdoor sweeping, a dusting broom for the bathroom floor, a mops fir the toilet floor (to get to the nooks and crannies around back of the toilet), and a dustpan to pick it all up.



So I have bought a wall mount for them to be put. There's so much more room now.



I have to buy a second one for the others, but that can wait until next pay.