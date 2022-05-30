Previous
Next
Comfort Food by mozette
Photo 4529

Comfort Food

Last night, I wanted comfort food as it was cold for the first time this year, truly a Winter's night.

So, I had leftover vegetarian noodles and hot chips with a fried egg. Sounds gross, but it was delicious!
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise