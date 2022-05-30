Sign up
Photo 4529
Comfort Food
Last night, I wanted comfort food as it was cold for the first time this year, truly a Winter's night.
So, I had leftover vegetarian noodles and hot chips with a fried egg. Sounds gross, but it was delicious!
30th May 2022
30th May 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
dinner
,
my_place
