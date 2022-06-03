Sign up
Photo 4533
Morning Coffee
It's been cold enough today to make hot coffee.
Delicious!
And I love using my Corningware.
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4533
photos
6
followers
12
following
1241% complete
View this month »
4526
4527
4528
4529
4530
4531
4532
4533
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
3rd June 2022 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
corningware
,
my_place
