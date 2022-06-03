Previous
Morning Coffee by mozette
Photo 4533

Morning Coffee

It's been cold enough today to make hot coffee.

Delicious!

And I love using my Corningware.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
