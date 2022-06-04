Previous
Next
Misty by mozette
Photo 4534

Misty

Today, I decided to get in and do some painting.

Horsehead Bay is looking very magical as I get into the mist in the foreground.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1242% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise