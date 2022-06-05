Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4535
Vintage Clothing Day
Today is Vintage Clothing Day, a day to commemorate friends and family we've lost to suicide due to mental illness.
I lost a dear friend of mine, Hannah Northedge, who took her own life in 2018. We're not sure which day she died, so I decided to place this day on the day she was laid to rest.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4535
photos
6
followers
12
following
1242% complete
View this month »
4528
4529
4530
4531
4532
4533
4534
4535
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage_clothing_day
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close