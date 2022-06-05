Previous
Next
Vintage Clothing Day by mozette
Photo 4535

Vintage Clothing Day

Today is Vintage Clothing Day, a day to commemorate friends and family we've lost to suicide due to mental illness.

I lost a dear friend of mine, Hannah Northedge, who took her own life in 2018. We're not sure which day she died, so I decided to place this day on the day she was laid to rest.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1242% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise