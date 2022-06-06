Previous
Brittle by mozette
Photo 4536

Brittle

While painting the other day, I found the lid of my blue paint tube broke in my hands.

Not cool at all.

So, what I'm going to do in future is keep the lids of my finisged paint tubes so if this happens again I'll have a spare.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

