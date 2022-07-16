Previous
Neat and Tidy by mozette
Photo 4576

Neat and Tidy

I've been tidying up the town house fir some time. And now, the piano seat is something of an eye sore. So I grabbed an old case that my Grandpa made and emptied the music books out of it to use it for my things.

I close it at night, and it's neater at night.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
