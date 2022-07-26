Previous
Pantry - Cleaned! by mozette
Pantry - Cleaned!

I've gotten into a cleaning spree around the house.

Yesterday I cleaned out the fridge, today I did the pantry. It's so satisfying to get in and do that... but embarrassing to find out how many ziplock bags I've bought!
Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
