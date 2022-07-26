Sign up
Photo 4586
Pantry - Cleaned!
I've gotten into a cleaning spree around the house.
Yesterday I cleaned out the fridge, today I did the pantry. It's so satisfying to get in and do that... but embarrassing to find out how many ziplock bags I've bought!
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
my_place
,
let's_get_organised!
