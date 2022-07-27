Previous
Scrubbed Clean by mozette
Photo 4587

Scrubbed Clean

Today, I scrubbed the dish rack clean. It took a while seeing I also did the back splash and sink - then, I moved onto the stove and oven and collected all the old cockroach 🪳 traps.
27th July 2022

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Sue Cooper ace
It’s such a great feeling when you do those sort of chores. Well done Lynda, you have every right to be pleased with yourself.
July 27th, 2022  
