Photo 4587
Scrubbed Clean
Today, I scrubbed the dish rack clean. It took a while seeing I also did the back splash and sink - then, I moved onto the stove and oven and collected all the old cockroach 🪳 traps.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
my_place
,
let's_get_organised!
Sue Cooper
ace
It’s such a great feeling when you do those sort of chores. Well done Lynda, you have every right to be pleased with yourself.
July 27th, 2022
