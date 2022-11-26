Previous
Baking Time by mozette
Baking Time

This morning, I got in an baked a bit. I have been looking for a recipe for oatmeal and raisin cookies, and found one in a cookbook I was given by Mum when I was 10.

I changed a few things in it and it still worked.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

