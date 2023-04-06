Previous
Window Dressing by mozette
Photo 4840

Window Dressing

I'm officially the mannequin dresser, mainly because I make it look easy and nobody else wants to do it.

I just found out that my Aunty Marge was a window dresser for Penny's. She won some awards as well.

How cool is that?
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
