Photo 4840
Window Dressing
I'm officially the mannequin dresser, mainly because I make it look easy and nobody else wants to do it.
I just found out that my Aunty Marge was a window dresser for Penny's. She won some awards as well.
How cool is that?
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
mannequins
window_dressing
