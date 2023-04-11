Previous
Hearts Reef by mozette
Photo 4845

Hearts Reef

I'm working on this reef painting of Hearts Reef in the Whitsunday Islands of the Great Barrier Reef here in Queensland. I've decided to put it on three panels so it's easy on the eyes.
11th April 2023

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1327% complete

