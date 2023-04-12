Previous
A Beauty by mozette
A Beauty

I was out grocery shopping when I came upon this gorgeous Chevrolet.

A lot of love went into restoring this machine.
12th April 2023

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
