Photo 4849
Typo Satchel
We have a brand here called Typo, it's a cool, yet expensive brand to collect. Sometimes we get items from the store come into Lifeline.
This beautiful satchel came in, still with its paper inside it and the long handle all tied up.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
satchel
