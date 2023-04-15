Previous
Typo Satchel by mozette
Photo 4849

Typo Satchel

We have a brand here called Typo, it's a cool, yet expensive brand to collect. Sometimes we get items from the store come into Lifeline.
This beautiful satchel came in, still with its paper inside it and the long handle all tied up.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
