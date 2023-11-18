Sign up
Previous
Photo 5066
Free Library
There's these cool little libraries everywhere.
This one is in Elysium Road Rochedale South. I had a book with me, but I didn't like it. So I swapped it out for another book I was interested in.
It didn't cost me a thing.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
0
365
SM-A505YN
18th November 2023 11:41am
Tags
books
,
street_library
,
little_free_library
