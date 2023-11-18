Previous
Free Library by mozette
Photo 5066

Free Library

There's these cool little libraries everywhere.

This one is in Elysium Road Rochedale South. I had a book with me, but I didn't like it. So I swapped it out for another book I was interested in.

It didn't cost me a thing.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

