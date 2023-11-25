Previous
BIG Ball of Yarn! by mozette
BIG Ball of Yarn!

I'll get a lot of beanies out of this ball of yarn.

They will all go to maternity wards in hospitals around Australia.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
