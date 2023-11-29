Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5077
Piano Top Christmas
Yesterday, I cleared off the the top of the piano, and moved the Christmas family up there.
Normally, it's on the hall table at the top of the stairs, but I thought it would look better here this year.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5077
photos
9
followers
15
following
1390% complete
View this month »
5070
5071
5072
5073
5074
5075
5076
5077
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
28th November 2023 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
my_place
,
🎄
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close