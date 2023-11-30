Previous
Enormous Blooms by mozette
Photo 5078

Enormous Blooms

Today, my Hydrangea blooms were so big one snapped the stem, and the other was close to snapping.

So, I clipped the second one, and picked up the other one. And they're happy in vases of they're own.
30th November 2023

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
