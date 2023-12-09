Sign up
Photo 5087
Logan Artists Association Christmas Party
Today was the Christmas party of the art school I attend.
It's such a beautiful place. And it's hard to believe it's so close to a main road, because we can't hear it.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
9th December 2023 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
laa
,
🎄
