Previous
Photo 5097
Singing Santa
On one of the houses the other night, I heard singing. Looking around I found a life-size Santa 🎅 standing on a verandah dancing away, singing Bing Crosby songs!
Very cool!.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
christmas
santa
dancing
christmas_lights
