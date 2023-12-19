Previous
Singing Santa by mozette
Singing Santa

On one of the houses the other night, I heard singing. Looking around I found a life-size Santa 🎅 standing on a verandah dancing away, singing Bing Crosby songs!

Very cool!.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
