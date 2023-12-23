Previous
Presents All Wrapped by mozette
Photo 5101

Presents All Wrapped

Well, my tree is ready.

Presents 🎁 are wrapped.

And I've made it through Whammaghedon without hearing it.... so far! The longest I've gone ever!
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
