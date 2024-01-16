Previous
All Clean by mozette
I'm getting in and cleaning out. There was so many dust bunnies 🐰 behind my front door!

And I unhomed a poor little Daddy Long Legs spider... he was not happy I destroyed his dusty home.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
