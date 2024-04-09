Sign up
Previous
Photo 5209
Unicorn Day 🦄
Today is the day of Unicorns.
It's connected to the Christian and Celtic legends. Its meaning is courage, purity and grace.
It's also the national animal of Scotland.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
unicorn
unicorn_day
