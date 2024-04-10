Previous
It's April. The large moch orange in my backyard is flowering for the last time until next Summer.

And it's humming with bees! They're not the only pollinators here. Butterflies and birds are also here. A great plant to have.
10th April 2024

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader
