Progress by mozette
Progress

I've been working on Horsehead Bay a lot lately.

Yesterday I got a lot done.

And tomorrow, I'll be working on it again. But it won't be ready for my exhibition at the Logan Artists Association.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
