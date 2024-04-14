Previous
Gardening by mozette
Photo 5214

Gardening

I planted my potatoes which have plenty of eyes to get going over the next few months.

But I had no tags, so I painted up a couple of stones. The other labels don't keep the ink on them efficiently enough.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
