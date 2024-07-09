Sign up
Blue Skies Above
I'm working on this trilogy of paintings. So far it's going well.
Today I used 2 easels so to get the three paintings on equal standing, and it looks right.
I had to fix the road, still have the sky to do, and some of the foreground to even up. Otherwise it's getting there.
9th July 2024
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
