Previous
Blue Skies Above by mozette
Photo 5300

Blue Skies Above

I'm working on this trilogy of paintings. So far it's going well.

Today I used 2 easels so to get the three paintings on equal standing, and it looks right.

I had to fix the road, still have the sky to do, and some of the foreground to even up. Otherwise it's getting there.

Month of blue
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1452% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise