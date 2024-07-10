Sign up
A Great Werewolf Story
I was on a date on Sunday, and we walked into a bookstore where I grabbed a couple of books for myself. And she got one for herself.
Today I was searching for something else and found this one she had bought and messaged her that she had forgotten it. But no, she had bought it for me.
Month of blue
10th July 2024
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
10th July 2024 12:29pm
reading
books
collection
stephen_king
month_of_blue
