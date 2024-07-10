Previous
A Great Werewolf Story
A Great Werewolf Story

I was on a date on Sunday, and we walked into a bookstore where I grabbed a couple of books for myself. And she got one for herself.

Today I was searching for something else and found this one she had bought and messaged her that she had forgotten it. But no, she had bought it for me.

10th July 2024

Lynda Parker

