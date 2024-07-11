Previous
A Patch of Blue by mozette
Yesterday the clouds skudded our skies over and rain threatened to pour.

Lightning flashed.

Thunder grizzled.

There were a few measly drops.

And just a patch of blue sky.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Photo Details

