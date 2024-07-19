Previous
Bits of Blue by mozette
Photo 5310

Bits of Blue

I have a little table next to me in my lounge room, and this I'd just a few things on it with a few bits of blue on it.

Month of blue.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1454% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Well done
July 19th, 2024  
