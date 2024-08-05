Previous
Cane Shield by mozette
Photo 5327

Cane Shield

When I was in the UK in 1997 I bought my Dad some cane shields to put on his walking cane.

This one was the biggest one I bought, and the nicest.

Dad didn't use it, but I might.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1459% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise