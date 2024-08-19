Previous
In Action by mozette
In Action

The new desk is great.

When I started getting everything worked out in it - filling the drawers and organising it to my taste - I kept forgetting I had drawers for my stuff; as the last desk didn't have any.

So much more space now. I'm loving it!
Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
Photo Details

