Previous
Mr. Snoozy by mozette
Photo 5351

Mr. Snoozy

I minded Frankie yesterday.

He slept for most of it, ate, had to be carried downstairs. He made out He hate being carried, but really loved it.
Enjoyed the sun like a Human, and then, before you knew it, my folks were home.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1466% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Certainly looks comfy.
August 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise