Previous
Photo 5351
Mr. Snoozy
I minded Frankie yesterday.
He slept for most of it, ate, had to be carried downstairs. He made out He hate being carried, but really loved it.
Enjoyed the sun like a Human, and then, before you knew it, my folks were home.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
28th August 2024 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frankie
Dorothy
ace
Certainly looks comfy.
August 29th, 2024
