22 Years

I've lived for 22 years in this townhouse at Woodridge here in Logan City.



When I first moved in, I didn't have a car, the backyard was full of weeds, and I had no furniture (except my bedroom furnishings and a bookcase with a portable television). I had borrowed furniture from deceased family as well.



Now, everything I have in the house is mine, and I'm proud to be standing on my own two feet, and I own a car as well (and for a person with epilepsy that's a huge deal). I've also been a volunteer in the Logan area for over 20 years.



I'm looking forward to where life takes me next.