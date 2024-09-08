Previous
22 Years by mozette
Photo 5361

22 Years

I've lived for 22 years in this townhouse at Woodridge here in Logan City.

When I first moved in, I didn't have a car, the backyard was full of weeds, and I had no furniture (except my bedroom furnishings and a bookcase with a portable television). I had borrowed furniture from deceased family as well.

Now, everything I have in the house is mine, and I'm proud to be standing on my own two feet, and I own a car as well (and for a person with epilepsy that's a huge deal). I've also been a volunteer in the Logan area for over 20 years.

I'm looking forward to where life takes me next.
