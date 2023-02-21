Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
52 / 365

Tórshavn

Went for a walk in our little shopping center today, here's a bit from there, there's lots of rain here today
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
