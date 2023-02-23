Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Photo must represent our old ancestor when it was out to collect peat, which was used here before, now there are almost again more who do it, have seen it in Shetland too
23rd February 2023

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...


